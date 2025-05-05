|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
05.05.2025 12:51:46
AKVA group ASA: New land based contract signed
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published on January 14 where AKVA Group ASA ("AKVA”) was awarded a contract from Laxey EHF ("Laxey”) related to a module 2 of a re-use grow-out facility for Atlantic Salmon at Westman Islands, Iceland.
The realization of the contract and AKVA’s delivery was subject to Laxey obtaining the necessary financing. This condition was met today as Laxey announced a MEUR 130 combined equity and debt financing related to the project.
The estimated contract value related to AKVA’s delivery to module 2 is MEUR 20.
Dated: 5 May 2025
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
***
This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 5 May 2025 at 12:30 CET.
About AKVA group ASA
AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming.
