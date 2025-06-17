|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
17.06.2025 12:00:14
26th Baloise Art Prize awarded at Art Basel 2025
|
Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Basel, 17 June 2025. The Baloise Art Prize has been awarded to Joyce Joumaa and Rhea Dillon. The prize of CHF 30,000.- will be presented at the Statements sector of Art Basel by a jury of international experts. The prize includes the acquisition by Baloise of works by the award winners, which are donated to two important museums in Europe: the MMK Frankfurt and the MUDAM, Luxembourg.
This year’s jury includes: Karola Kraus, General Director MUMOK Vienna, Chair of the Jury; Bettina Steinbrügge, Director MUDAM, Luxembourg; Susanne Pfeffer, Director MMK, Frankfurt; Susanne Titz, Director Museum Abteiberg, Mönchengladbach and Uli Sigg, Swiss Collector and patron of the arts.
In her installation Periodic Sights Joyce Joumaa highlights the drastic energy crisis in Lebanon, one of the most severe and ongoing infrastructural crises of the country. The work consists of repurposed fuse boxes in which photographs of everyday motives from Beirut and Tripoli are set in: domestic scenes, rows of buildings, market places and urban spaces in-between. Joumaa focuses on how complex power, infrastructure, and social psychology are interwoven. These boxes are illuminated in real time: simulating the daily average power supply of a household in Lebanon – often not more than two hours a day. Thus, making it immediately tangible what it means to live under these structural conditions. Electric power – or rather the lack thereof – becomes a resource of social power.
Joyce Joumaa, *1998, lives in Beirut, Lebanon and Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rhea Dillons sculptural work shows how she interweaves and roots her work in her Caribbean and British identity. In her piece Leaning Figures, a group of wall-mounted sculptures, she grapples with ethnographic forms of presentation and the question of the origin of Sapele-Mahagony of the African continent and its use in building ships for slavery. How deep the colonial scars run and how difficult it is to detach from them is evident in the sticky molasses to which the seemingly precious crystal plates are stuck to.
Rhea Dillon, *1996, lives in London, UK
During Art Basel 2025 (17.-22.6.) all the winners will be presented at the Baloise Studio (Hall 2.2).
Contact
About Baloise
End of Media Release
Language:
English
Company:
Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4002 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 285 85 85
|Fax:
|+41 61 285 70 70
|E-mail:
|media.relations@baloise.com
|Internet:
|https://www.baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012410517
|Listed:
|BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2156480
End of News
EQS News Service
|
2156480 17.06.2025 CET/CEST
