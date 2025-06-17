Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26th Baloise Art Prize awarded at Art Basel 2025

Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
26th Baloise Art Prize awarded at Art Basel 2025

17.06.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Basel, 17 June 2025. The Baloise Art Prize has been awarded to Joyce Joumaa and Rhea Dillon. The prize of CHF 30,000.- will be presented at the Statements sector of Art Basel by a jury of international experts. The prize includes the acquisition by Baloise of works by the award winners, which are donated to two important museums in Europe: the MMK Frankfurt and the MUDAM, Luxembourg.

This year’s jury includes: Karola Kraus, General Director MUMOK Vienna, Chair of the Jury; Bettina Steinbrügge, Director MUDAM, Luxembourg; Susanne Pfeffer, Director MMK, Frankfurt; Susanne Titz, Director Museum Abteiberg, Mönchengladbach and Uli Sigg, Swiss Collector and patron of the arts. 

In her installation Periodic Sights Joyce Joumaa highlights the drastic energy crisis in Lebanon, one of the most severe and ongoing infrastructural crises of the country. The work consists of repurposed fuse boxes in which photographs of everyday motives from Beirut and Tripoli are set in: domestic scenes, rows of buildings, market places and urban spaces in-between. Joumaa focuses on how complex power, infrastructure, and social psychology are interwoven. These boxes are illuminated in real time: simulating the daily average power supply of a household in Lebanon – often not more than two hours a day. Thus, making it immediately tangible what it means to live under these structural conditions. Electric power – or rather the lack thereof – becomes a resource of social power. 
The light regulation of the installation is directly connected to the exhibition booth: visitors can experience in real time how the supply of energy is rationalised and how visibility, participation, and exclusion are decided. Whoever can afford a generator or solar panels lives in the light. 

Joyce Joumaa, *1998, lives in Beirut, Lebanon and Amsterdam, Netherlands
Statements Stand M17, Eli Kerr Gallery, Montreal, Canada
 

Rhea Dillons sculptural work shows how she interweaves and roots her work in her Caribbean and British identity. In her piece Leaning Figures, a group of wall-mounted sculptures, she grapples with ethnographic forms of presentation and the question of the origin of Sapele-Mahagony of the African continent and its use in building ships for slavery. How deep the colonial scars run and how difficult it is to detach from them is evident in the sticky molasses to which the seemingly precious crystal plates are stuck to. 

Rhea Dillon, *1996, lives in London, UK
Statements Stand M9, Soft Opening Gallery, London, UK
 

During Art Basel 2025 (17.-22.6.) all the winners will be presented at the Baloise Studio (Hall 2.2).
 

Contact
Baloise, Aeschengraben 21, CH-4002 Basel
Website: www.baloise.com
E-Mail: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com
Media Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 76 09
Investor Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 81 81

About Baloise

The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded more than 160 years ago, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.6 billion in 2024. Baloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


