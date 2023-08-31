|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|Ausblick
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
31.08.2023 08:01:27
Grand City Properties Buy
Grand City Properties
6.82 CHF 0%
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 9 Euro belassen. Die Immobiliengesellschaft entwickle sich operativ solide und wolle eine hohe Liquidität erreichen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.08.2023 / 15:46 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Anzeige
Hebelprodukte von UBS
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|
Kursziel:
9.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
7.82 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
15.16%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
8.15 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.43%
|
Analyst Name::
Kai Klose
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|
16.08.23
|GCP S.A. announces H1 2023 results (EQS Group)
|
16.08.23
|EQS-News: GCP S.A. announces H1 2023 results (EQS Group)
|
31.07.23
|Grand City Properties-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
|
30.06.23
|Juni 2023: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Grand City Properties-Aktie (finanzen.net)
|
31.05.23
|Grand City Properties-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Mai (finanzen.net)
|
26.05.23
|Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2023 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
26.05.23
|EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2023 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
17.05.23
|Grand City Properties S.A.: GCP S.A. ANNOUNCES Q1 2023 RESULTS (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|08:01
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.08.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:01
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.08.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:01
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.08.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.07.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.06.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.03.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.08.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.07.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.06.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|6.82
|0.00%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|08:03
|
Bernstein Research
DHL Group Market-Perform
|08:01
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Grand City Properties Buy
|07:34
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Novartis Neutral
|07:34
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Givaudan Neutral
|07:33
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aroundtown Neutral
|07:33
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
MTU Aero Engines Overweight
|07:27
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Salesforce Overweight