Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 9 Euro belassen. Die Immobiliengesellschaft entwickle sich operativ solide und wolle eine hohe Liquidität erreichen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.08.2023 / 15:46 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.