Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'113 0.2%  SPI 14'642 0.2%  Dow 34'890 0.1%  DAX 15'936 0.3%  Euro 0.9586 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'314 0.0%  Gold 1'946 0.2%  Bitcoin 23'981 0.0%  Dollar 0.8795 0.1%  Öl 85.8 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Stadler Rail217818Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Lonza1384101
Top News
CS schreibt Milliardenverlust in Q2
Dieses Asset empfiehlt Jim Cramer Anlegern zur Absicherung gegen Hyperinflation
ZKB macht im ersten Halbjahr 2023 so viel Gewinn wie nie zuvor - Keine vorzeitige Rückzahlung von AT1-Anleihe
ADC-Aktie: ADC Therapeutics meldet hohe Ansprechrate von Zynlonta in Kombination mit Roche-Krebsmittel
Syngenta Group mit Rückgängen bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Ausblick

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

31.08.2023 08:01:27

Grand City Properties Buy

Grand City Properties
6.82 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 9 Euro belassen. Die Immobiliengesellschaft entwickle sich operativ solide und wolle eine hohe Liquidität erreichen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.08.2023 / 15:46 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) 		Kursziel:
9.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
7.82 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
15.16%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
8.15 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.43%
Analyst Name::
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
08:01 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.08.23 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.08.23 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.08.23 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
16.08.23 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen