16.06.2025 19:01:53

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE stays on strategic course despite market headwinds: EBIT guidance confirmed, revenue guidance adjusted

Mister Spex
1.50 EUR 3.45%


EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Mister Spex SE stays on strategic course despite market headwinds: EBIT guidance confirmed, revenue guidance adjusted

16.06.2025 / 19:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 16 June 2025

 

Mister Spex SE stays on strategic course despite market headwinds: EBIT guidance confirmed, revenue guidance adjusted

Mister Spex SE, one of Germany’s leading optical retailers, today announced an adjustment to its revenue guidance for the 2025 financial year, following a weaker-than-expected sales performance during the second quarter to date. The guidance for EBIT and the expected year-end cash position remains unchanged.

The overall market environment remains challenging. Ahead of the summer season, intensified promotional activity—particularly in the sunglasses category and primarily in the online channel—has led to increased pricing pressure. In line with its SpexFocus transformation programme and long-term strategic priorities, Mister Spex deliberately chose not to follow this intensified promotional trend. Instead, the company chose to maintain trading discipline, which is expected to result in gross margins ahead of the previous year and improved cash management.

Tobias Krauss, CEO of Mister Spex SE, commented, “Our revised sales outlook for financial year 2025 clearly demonstrates that the strategic shift introduced with SpexFocus last September is delivering results—specifically, putting profitability at the heart of our business. Improving our EBIT by more than €6 million in just five months is a strong signal. Refocusing the business on profitability, efficiency, and customer value was the right decision. The overall average order value (AOV) has increased by 11%, and prescription glasses AOV by 23%. In the last month we have also successfully launched the subscription model—bringing us even closer to our customers and unlocking new, recurring revenue streams that enhance commercial synergies and drive sustained, profitable growth.”

Mister Spex now expects a revenue decline of -10% to -20% for the full year 2025 (previously: decline of -5% to -10%). Despite the revised revenue outlook, the Company reconfirms its EBIT margin guidance of -5% to -15%, reflecting an improvement of roughly EUR 1.3 million. This is supported by continued execution of the SpexFocus transformation programme, which is designed to drive sustainable cost reductions, improve operational efficiency, and secure long-term profitability.

The Company also reaffirms its expectation that cash and cash equivalents will remain at a solid level of approximately EUR 65 million ± EUR 5 million by year-end 2025.

With a solid financial foundation, a focused strategy, and a highly motivated team, Mister Spex is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of profitable growth.

Mister Spex will publish its full financial results for the second quarter on 28 August 2025.

 

 

 

About Mister Spex SE:

Mister Spex is one of Germany’s leading optical retailers, distinguished by its seamless integration of online and offline presence, innovative technologies, a comprehensive product range, and exceptional customer service. Since its founding in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player to a successful omnichannel optician with more than 8 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. Mister Spex employs over 120 highly qualified opticians who ensure top-notch optical services in their stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been central to the company’s development. Utilizing advanced technologies such as digital 2D-to-3D tools for frame adjustment and intelligent browsing functionalities, Mister Spex sets new standards in the optics industry, offering extraordinary value to its customers. Mister Spex focuses on making the eyewear purchasing experience unique, simple, transparent, and enjoyable, combining a wide and diverse range of high-quality products with extensive optical expertise and advice through customer service, its own stores, and an extensive network of partner opticians. 

 

Investor Relations:

Irina Zhurba I Director of Investor Relations I irina.zhurba@misterspex.de

 

Press Contact:
Elina Vorobjeva I Head of Corporate Communication I presse@misterspex.de

 

Mister Spex SE 

Hermann-Blankenstein-Strasse 24
D-10249 Berlin
Website: www.misterspex.de  
Corporate Website: https://corporate.misterspex.com

 

[1] Calculated as revenues divided by number of orders after cancellation and after returns, over the last twelve months

[2] Balance Sheet item (gross amount)


16.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
10249 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: presse@misterspex.de
Internet: www.misterspex.de
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2
WKN: A3CSAE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2156024

 
End of News EQS News Service

2156024  16.06.2025 CET/CEST

