25.06.2025 09:44:23

EQS-DD: KAP AG: RB Capital Limited, sell

KAP
9.85 EUR 0.51%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.06.2025 / 09:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: RB Capital Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Roy
Last name(s): Bachmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KAP AG

b) LEI
529900PL69Z32D8WH189 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006208408

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.39 EUR 19,111.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.39 EUR 19,111.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Internet: www.kap.de



 
