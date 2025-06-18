Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’959 -0.4%  SPI 16’561 -0.3%  Dow 42’366 0.4%  DAX 23’318 -0.5%  Euro 0.9402 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’267 -0.4%  Gold 3’392 0.1%  Bitcoin 85’409 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8175 0.1%  Öl 76.3 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Weltraum-IPOs boomen: Potenzielle Signalwirkung für Elon Musks SpaceX?
Amundi: Grösster europäischer Asset Manager mit breitem ETF-Angebot in der Schweiz
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Tesla im Zwiespalt zwischen Absatzsprung in Australien und politischen Unsicherheiten
Was sind Covered-Call-ETFs? Chancen auf Rendite bei begrenztem Risiko
Die (Investment-) Zukunft im Blick: Innovativ mit Invesco investieren
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
18.06.2025 20:03:41

DOKUMENTATION/Begleittext zum Beschluss der US-Notenbank

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Erklärung des Offenmarktausschusses (FOMC) der US-Notenbank zum Zinsbeschluss vom 18. Juni 2025 im Wortlaut.

Although swings in net exports have affected the data, recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. The unemployment rate remains low, and labor market conditions remain solid. Inflation remains somewhat elevated.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. Uncertainty about the economic outlook has diminished but remains elevated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.

In support of its goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent. In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. The Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage‑backed securities. The Committee is strongly committed to supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Susan M. Collins; Lisa D. Cook; Austan D. Goolsbee; Philip N. Jefferson; Adriana D. Kugler; Alberto G. Musalem; Jeffrey R. Schmid; and Christopher J. Waller.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2025 14:04 ET (18:04 GMT)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie finpension traditionelle Banken unter Druck setzt – Beat Bühlmann zu Gast beim BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Was passiert, wenn ein schlankes Fintech mit einer klaren Mission den Schweizer Vorsorgemarkt aufrollt?

Im aktuellen BX Morningcalls begrüssen wir Beat Bühlmann, Präsident des Verwaltungsrates von finpension – einem spannenden Fintechs im Schweizer Vorsorgemarkt.

Seit seiner Gründung 2016 hat finpension ein beeindruckendes Wachstum hingelegt: Über 3 Milliarden Franken verwaltetes Vermögen, mehr als 35’000 Kunden – und das mit einem kleinen, hochspezialisierten Team.
Doch was steckt wirklich hinter dieser Erfolgsstory? Und wohin geht die Reise?

Im Gespräch mit François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) erklärt Beat Bühlmann, warum traditionelle Banken unter Druck geraten, wie man mit nur 1 Franken in Private Equity investieren kann – und weshalb Technologie, Transparenz und Unabhängigkeit die Säulen moderner Vorsorge sein müssen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wie finpension traditionelle Banken unter Druck setzt – Beat Bühlmann zu Gast beim BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

18:30 Logo WHS SBA Communications Aktienanalyse – führender Betreiber drahtloser Kommunikationsinfrastruktur
09:26 SG-Marktüberblick: 18. Juni 2025
08:35 12.000-Punkte-Marke in Gefahr
07:00 Wie finpension traditionelle Banken unter Druck setzt – Beat Bühlmann zu Gast beim BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
06:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Der nächste Rücksetzer
17.06.25 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
17.06.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Straumann, Zurich Insurance
16.06.25 ABB: Wie wird sich der strategische Wandel auswirken?
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’468.92 19.31 B4SSKU
Short 12’723.47 13.61 BR1SRU
Short 13’178.06 8.97 BP9SUU
SMI-Kurs: 11’959.47 18.06.2025 17:31:05
Long 11’444.18 18.56 BXGS2U
Long 11’199.11 13.61 B1SSKU
Long 10’706.28 8.74 B4PSHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
BYD Aktie News: BYD am Mittwochnachmittag Verlust reich
Silber statt Gold: Silber mit 13-Jahreshoch - UBS sieht grosses Potenzial
Trump sorgt für Verunsicherung: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Nikkei 225 letztlich fester - Abgaben in Hongkong
Warburg Research veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Hold
Neuer Belstungsfaktor für Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Wichtiges Patent läuft in Kanada aus - wegen versäumter Mini-Zahlung
NVIDIA-CEO überrascht mit neuer Einschätzung: Quantencomputing im Aufwind
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Anscheinend Daten von 130'000 Mitarbeitenden nach Hackerangriff veröffentlicht
Moody’s bestätigt Baa2-Rating für Siemens Energy mit positivem Ausblick - Aktie tiefer
Rheinmetall-Aktie ersetzt Kering im EURO STOXX 50 - IONOS und JENOPTIK wechseln Plätze

Top-Rankings

KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 24: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}