|
18.06.2025 20:03:41
DOKUMENTATION/Begleittext zum Beschluss der US-Notenbank
Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Erklärung des Offenmarktausschusses (FOMC) der US-Notenbank zum Zinsbeschluss vom 18. Juni 2025 im Wortlaut.
Although swings in net exports have affected the data, recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. The unemployment rate remains low, and labor market conditions remain solid. Inflation remains somewhat elevated.
The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. Uncertainty about the economic outlook has diminished but remains elevated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.
In support of its goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent. In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. The Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage‑backed securities. The Committee is strongly committed to supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.
In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.
Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Susan M. Collins; Lisa D. Cook; Austan D. Goolsbee; Philip N. Jefferson; Adriana D. Kugler; Alberto G. Musalem; Jeffrey R. Schmid; and Christopher J. Waller.
DJG/apo
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 18, 2025 14:04 ET (18:04 GMT)
Wie finpension traditionelle Banken unter Druck setzt – Beat Bühlmann zu Gast beim BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Was passiert, wenn ein schlankes Fintech mit einer klaren Mission den Schweizer Vorsorgemarkt aufrollt?
Im aktuellen BX Morningcalls begrüssen wir Beat Bühlmann, Präsident des Verwaltungsrates von finpension – einem spannenden Fintechs im Schweizer Vorsorgemarkt.
Seit seiner Gründung 2016 hat finpension ein beeindruckendes Wachstum hingelegt: Über 3 Milliarden Franken verwaltetes Vermögen, mehr als 35’000 Kunden – und das mit einem kleinen, hochspezialisierten Team.
Doch was steckt wirklich hinter dieser Erfolgsstory? Und wohin geht die Reise?
Im Gespräch mit François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) erklärt Beat Bühlmann, warum traditionelle Banken unter Druck geraten, wie man mit nur 1 Franken in Private Equity investieren kann – und weshalb Technologie, Transparenz und Unabhängigkeit die Säulen moderner Vorsorge sein müssen.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsentscheidungen im Blick: SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX zum Handelsende im Minus -- US-Börsen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Mittwoch nach. Die US-Börsen verbuchen vor der anstehenden Zinsentscheidung der US-Notenbank Fed Gewinne. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien fanden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}