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05.10.2026 02:31:15

Win Streak May Continue For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, climbing more than 820 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 48,475-point plateau and it may see mild upside again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to easing crude oil prices and treasury yields and an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the chemical, energy and textile sectors were capped by weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index gained 122.25 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 48,475.74 after trading between 48,205.81 and 48,491.62.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow climbed 250.40 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 51,176.96, while the NASDAQ jumped 319.27 points or 1.19 percent and the S&P 500 gained 56.27 points or 0.73 percent to end at 7,722.72.

For the week, the NASDAQ added 0.5 percent, while the S&P fell 0.3 percent and the Dow slumped 1.3 percent.

The early rally on Wall Street came followed the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing much weaker than expected job growth in September.

While the data may raise some concerns about the strength of the economy, the release also contributed to a steep drop by treasury yields. The data was seen as reducing the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will once again raise interest rates at its next meeting later this month.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Friday following reports that the European Union may release diesel reserves to help cool surging fuel prices linked to the Iran war. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $1.17 or 1.3 percent to $91.70 per barrel.

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