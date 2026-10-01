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01.10.2026 02:49:06

Vietnam Manufacturing Sector Slows In September - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to expand in September, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.9.

That's down from 53.3 in August although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

A further marked rise in manufacturing production was registered in September, continuing the sequence of expansion which began in May 2025. The rate of growth eased from that seen in August, however.

Panelists reported that higher new orders were behind the latest increase in output, but here too the pace of expansion slowed. In fact, the rise in new business was the weakest in the current five-month period of growth.

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