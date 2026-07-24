Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’286 0.5%  SPI 20’027 0.5%  Dow 51’712 -1.0%  DAX 24’957 0.8%  Euro 0.9295 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’255 0.7%  Gold 4’058 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’319 0.4%  Dollar 0.8165 0.0%  Öl 97.7 -3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Meta-Aktie klettert zeitweise in Richtung 700-US-Dollar-Marke: Kommt jetzt ein Aktiensplit?
Vontobel-Aktie in Grün: Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr deutlich gesteigert
Logitech-Aktie etwas schwächer: Hauptsitz wird von Hautemorges nach Ecublens VD verlegt
Bank WIR-Aktie: Weniger Gewinn
Sanofi-Aktie fällt: Entwicklung von erhofftem Dupixent-Nachfolger gegen Neurodermitis gestoppt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner GBP/EUR
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

GBP/EUR

24.07.2026 10:36:07

UK Retail Sales Rise Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - UK retail sales grew unexpectedly in June as warm weather boosted outdoor product sales, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.

Retail sales increased 1.0 percent in June, following a rise of 1.2 percent in May. Economists had forecast sales to fall 0.3 percent in June.

Retailers suggested that sales promotions and the warm weather increased sales volumes for non-store and clothing retailers. Increased sales of clothing and sports merchandise also benefitted the June figures for non-store retailers, said ONS.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales rose at a slower pace of 1.1 percent after climbing 1.2 percent in the prior month. Sales were forecast to fall 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales increased 4.2 percent from the previous year, faster than the 3.5 percent increase seen in May. Excluding auto fuel, retail sales growth accelerated to 5.4 percent from 4.9 percent in May.

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie sackt kräftig ab: Absatzmengen steigen - Profitabilität bleibt unter Druck
SAP-Aktie springt an: Quartalsgewinn steigt stärker als erwartet - Cloudumsatz beeindruckt
ServiceNow-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Gewinn deutlich höher - Prognosen übertroffen
Tesla-Aktie -14 Prozent: Höhere Erlöse, aber Gewinn enttäuscht
Alphabet offenbart erstmals offiziellen Wert der SpaceX-Beteiligung: So viel steckt im Musk-Konzern
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE am Nachmittag mit Abschlägen
Roche-Aktie springt an: Zahlen im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Währungseffekte belasten weiter
SpaceX-Aktie vor herbem Rückschlag? Warum ein Analyst 30 Prozent Abwärtspotenzial sieht
Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé gibt am Mittag deutlich nach
IBM senkt Wachstumsprognose leicht und kündigt weitere Sparrunden an

Devisen in diesem Artikel

EUR/GBP 0.8543 -0.0003
-0.04