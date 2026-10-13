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13.10.2026 11:43:31

UK Retail Sales Growth Eases: BRC

(RTTNews) - UK retail sales growth eased in September as households reduced spending amid concerns over expected rises in household bills and taxes, the British Retail Consortium said Tuesday.

The BRC-KPMG total retail sales grew 1.3 percent year-on-year in September, weaker than the 2.3 percent expansion seen in the same period of previous year.

Food sales rose 2.5 percent and non-food sales climbed 0.3 percent in September. The unusually warm weather weakened demand for clothing and footwear.

September's retail sales figures point to an increasingly selective consumer, KPMG UK Head of Consumer, Retail & Leisure Linda Ellett said. "This is a battle for share of wallet, with shoppers prioritizing some categories while postponing purchases elsewhere," said Ellett.

"With the Black Friday promotional period approaching, some consumers will inevitably be questioning whether today's purchase might be cheaper tomorrow," she added. "That creates an important test for retailers as the Golden Quarter begins."

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