Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’269 -1.1%  SPI 18’314 -1.2%  Dow 49’359 -0.2%  DAX 24’950 -1.4%  Euro 0.9283 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’930 -1.7%  Gold 4’671 1.7%  Bitcoin 74’319 -0.7%  Dollar 0.7981 -0.5%  Öl 63.7 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Bayer10367293Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Rohstoffe im Fokus: So bewegen sich Goldpreis & Co. am Montagmittag
Zcash nach Korrektur nahezu verdoppelt: Charttechnik signalisiert weiteres Potenzial
Ausblick: 3M stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Novartis-Aktie fester: Ianalumab bekommt Breakthrough-Status in den USA
UBS-Aktie nimmt ab: Geplante Fusion von drei Immobilienfonds überwindet eine Hürde
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner GBP/EUR
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

GBP/EUR

19.01.2026 13:15:32

UK House Prices Rise Most Since Mid-2015: Rightmove

(RTTNews) - UK house prices registered its biggest monthly increase since June 2015 as market sentiment recovered following the uncertainty surrounding the Budget, property website Rightmove said Monday.

Average property prices increased 2.8 percent in January from December, the largest ever price increase for the month of January. Also, this was the largest monthly increase since June 2015.

On an annual basis, house prices gained 0.5 percent in January.

"However, the number of available homes for sale is the highest it's been at this time of year since 2014, and with a third of existing homes for sale seeing a price reduction, new sellers should be wary of being too optimistic on price," said Rightmove.

Rightmove said the record January increase reflects that home-movers returned to the market, with the traditional Rightmove Boxing Day bounce combining with a recovery in market sentiment after the uncertainty of the Budget.

In the two weeks post-Christmas, buyer demand surged 57 percent compared to the two weeks before Christmas. Meanwhile, the number of newly-listed homes for sale jumped 81 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Krypto News: Ethereum auf Weg zu $15.000 bis 2027
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Ausblick: Netflix legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Streit: SMI schwächer -- DAX unter 25'000 Punkte -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
ams-OSRAM-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Rückkaufangebot über 300 Millionen Euro nur teilweise genutzt
Grönland-Spannungen im Fokus: Das treibt die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS an
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Bei diesen Rüstungsaktie sehen Analysten 2026 das höchste Potenzial

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

EUR/GBP 0.8673 -0.0003
-0.03

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
13:23 Dänemark vor Treffen: Nato muss in der Arktis 'mehr tun'
13:22 WDH/Lies zur E-Auto-Prämie: Umstieg muss für alle bezahlbar sein
13:15 Verteidigungsministerium: Erkundungsteam planmäßig abgereist
13:06 Lies zur E-Auto-Prämie: Umstieg muss für alle bezahlbar sein
13:05 HINTERGRUND/Krisengipfel Davos: Wie redet man mit Trump über Grönland?
13:02 Bundesregierung weist Trumps Zolldrohung als nicht akzeptabel zurück
13:02 ROUNDUP/Neue E-Auto-Förderung: Wer jetzt wie viel Geld bekommt
12:59 EU will in Grönland-Konflikt vorerst auf Dialog setzen
12:47 ROUNDUP: Sparsame Kunden kosten Douglas Gewinn - Aktie verliert
12:41 WDH/DAVOS/ROUNDUP/Oxfam: Vermögen von Milliardären legt rasant zu