Top News
Nike-Aktie unter Druck: Umsatzplus reicht enttäuschten Anlegern nicht aus
Kurssprung bei BioNTech-Aktie bleibt aus: CureVac-Deal überzeugt Anleger offenbar nicht
Nestlé-Aktie schwächer: Konzern trennt sich ab 2026 von seinem Wassergeschäft
Quanten-Sprung an der Börse: Steht den Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. 2026 eine neue Rally bevor?
Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK und TKMS im Blick: Neuer HENSOLDT-Auftrag und Analystenlob für Rheinmetall
UK Budget Deficit Narrows In November

(RTTNews) - The UK budget deficit hit the lowest for the month of November in four years, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday. Public sector net borrowing decreased to GBP 11.7 billion in November from GBP 13.6 billion in the previous year. This was the lowest November borrowing since 2021.

In November, borrowing to fund day-to-day public sector activities totaled GBP 5.6 billion, which took the total such borrowing in the financial year to November to GBP 93.0 billion.

In the financial year to November, government borrowed GBP 132.3 billion, which was GBP 10.0 billion more than in the same eight-month period in 2024. This was the second-highest financial year to November borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.

Public sector net debt excluding public sector banks was estimated at 95.6 percent of GDP at the end of November, the ONS said.

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/51: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/51. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/51: Analysten raten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/51. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

