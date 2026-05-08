Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’083 -0.4%  SPI 18’566 -0.4%  Dow 49’590 0.0%  DAX 24’296 -1.5%  Euro 0.9153 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’904 -1.2%  Gold 4’707 0.4%  Bitcoin 61’982 -0.7%  Dollar 0.7778 -0.3%  Öl 101.9 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Rheinmetall345850Alcon43249246Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
BioNTech-Aktie zieht an: Betriebsrat kämpft um Jobs und Standorte
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Co.
Meta Platforms-Aktie: Was Analysten vom Kursverlauf erwarten
NEL ASA-Aktie unter Druck: Technischer Erfolg überzeugt den Markt nicht
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner USD/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

USD/GBP

08.05.2026 17:24:02

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Jump Slightly Less Than Expected In March

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing a sharp increase in U.S. wholesale inventories in the month of March.

The report said wholesale inventories shot up by 1.3 percent in March after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in February.

Economists had expected wholesale inventories to jump by 1.4 percent compared to the 0.8 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Inventories of non-durable goods led the way higher, spiking by 3.2 percent, while inventories of durable goods crept up by 0.2 percent.

The Commerce Department also said wholesale sales surged by 2.8 percent in March after leaping by 2.6 percent in February.

Sales of non-durable goods soared by 5.3 percent, while sales of durable goods rose by 0.3 percent.

With sales increasing by much more than inventories, the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers dipped to 1.21 in March from 1.23 in February.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Trading Signals: Stadler Rail: Auf dem richtigen Gleis
Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Konzern verdient im ersten Quartal deutlich mehr
IonQ-Aktie dennoch tiefer: D-Wave-Konkurrent meldet Rekordquartal und will das "NVIDIA der Quantenwelt" werden
ams-OSRAM-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Profitiert von guten Zahlen und KI-Hoffnungen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich dennoch tiefrot: Profitiert von tiefen Schäden aus Naturkatastrophen
UBS-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Millionenhohe Busse aus Monaco
Bayer-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Positive Phase-3-Daten für Bildgebungs-Marker - China prüft Zulassung von Asundexian beschleunigt
DEUTZ-Aktie zieht an: Motorenbauer startet mit vollen Büchern ins neue Jahr
Quanten-Sektor im Blick - Diese Aktie könnte sich bis 2035 verzehnfachen

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 18: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
April 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der April 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/USD 1.3621 0.0068
0.50