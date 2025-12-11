Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.12.2025 16:38:15

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Climb Much More Than Expected In September

(RTTNews) - Wholesale inventories in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of September, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories climbed by 0.5 percent in September after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in August.

Economists had expected wholesale inventories to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

The much bigger than expected increase by wholesale inventories came as inventories of non-durable goods grew by 0.7 percent, while inventories of durable goods rose by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the report said wholesale sales slipped by 0.2 percent in September, matching a revised dip in August.

Sales of durable goods fell by 0.4 percent during the month, more than offsetting a 0.1 percent uptick in sales of non-durable goods.

With inventories climbing and sales falling, the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers crept up to 1.29 in September from 1.28 in August.

17:03 Martin Herrenknecht plädiert für weniger Kündigungsschutz
17:00 ROUNDUP: WHO weist US-Aussagen zu Impfstoffen und Autismus zurück
16:59 Weber: EU-Kommission wird Verbrenner-Aus zurücknehmen
16:55 Deutschland altert rasant - Zahl der Rentner steigt deutlich
16:47 Lindt will keine Schokolade bei Aldi und Lidl verkaufen
16:36 ROUNDUP/EU-Einigung: Russisches Geld soll unbefristet festsitzen
16:35 GNW-News: Kraken Robotics und TKMS ATLAS UK präsentieren das KATFISH-USV-Start- und Bergungssystem auf einem im Einsatz befindlichen ARCIMS-USV der britische...
16:26 ROUNDUP 2: Zoll unterliegt vor Gericht - keine Einziehung von Öltanker
16:23 WHO weist US-Aussagen zu Impfstoffen und Autismus zurück
16:22 EU-Einigung: Russisches Geld soll unbefristet festsitzen