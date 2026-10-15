Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’241 0.8%  SPI 20’127 0.9%  Dow 51’826 0.4%  DAX 25’235 -0.3%  Euro 0.9283 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’136 -0.9%  Gold 4’154 1.2%  Bitcoin 66’512 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8285 -0.8%  Öl 104.9 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
Analyse: So bewertet UBS AG die Merck-Aktie
Technologiewechsel bei Infineon: Wolfspeed-Belieferung auf 200-mm-Wafer umgestellt - Aktien schwächer
Sechs Verlusttage bei Micron: Steht der Aktie jetzt eine tiefere Korrektur bevor?
Neue Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet Richemont-Aktie mit Buy
SpaceX-Aktie verliert: Drosselung von Satelliteninternet in der Ukraine wieder aufgehoben
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner USD/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

USD/GBP

15.10.2026 15:38:07

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up Slightly Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged slightly higher in the week ended October 10th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims ticked up to 199,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 198,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 200,000 from the 197,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Over the past several weeks, jobless claims have been nearly unchanged, hovering modestly above the multi-decade low of 189,000 in the week ended July 18th.

"Trend job growth is steady and consistent with the labor market's break-even pace of employment growth, while layoffs are low," said Sara Godfrey, Associate U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics. "Labor market data, on balance, suggest a stable labor market that can withstand higher rates."

The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also inched up to 198,500, an increase of 250 from the previous week's revised average of 198,250.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, dipped by 4,000 to 1.710 million in the week ended October 3rd.

The four-week moving average of continuing claims also slipped to 1,708,750, a decrease of 1,750 from the previous week's revised average of 1,710,500.

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Unterschätzter KI-Titel: Diese Aktie könnte NVIDIA und Palantir abhängen
UBS-Aktie etwas fester: Droht bei schärferen Kapitalregeln der Wegzug aus der Schweiz?
SpaceX-Aktie tiefer: Wurde Starlink für die Ukraine gedrosselt? - Brand an Starlink-Antennen auch in Bulgarien
ASML-Aktie klettert: KI-Boom treibt an - Prognose erhöht
DroneShield-Aktie: Schwächere Margen und langsameres Wachstum belasten
Oracle Aktie News: Anleger schicken Oracle am Mittwochnachmittag tief südwärts
Ausblick: NEL ASA stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Erste Schätzungen: Idorsia mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Lufthansa-Aktie schwächer: Swiss-CEO sieht mehr und verstärkte Krisen - Sieg im Bieterrennen um Portugals Tap

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/USD 1.3252 0.0063
0.48