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07.07.2026 14:39:47
U.S. Trade Deficit Widens Substantially In May
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed a substantial increase in the size of the U.S. trade deficit in the month of May.
The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $77.6 billion in May from a revised $54.6 billion in April.
Economists had expected the trade deficit to surge to $78.7 billion from the $55.9 billion originally reported for the previous month.
The sharply wider trade deficit came as the value of imports shot up by 3.3 percent to $395.3 billion, while the value of exports plunged by 3.2 percent to $317.7 billion.
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|1.3381
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI fester -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Dienstag höher, der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich derweil mit Abschlägen. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.