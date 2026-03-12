Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’866 -0.7%  SPI 17’963 0.0%  Dow 46’775 -1.4%  DAX 23’548 -0.4%  Euro 0.9029 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’734 -1.1%  Gold 5’151 -0.2%  Bitcoin 55’012 0.2%  Dollar 0.7834 0.3%  Öl 100.0 6.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Rüstungsaktien im Anlegerfokus: So schlagen sich Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS
Deutsche Börse-Aktie fester: Kommt grösstem Zukauf ihrer Geschichte näher
ams-OSRAM-Aktie fester: Moody's erhöht Ausblick für ams-Osram-Rating
Generali-Aktie profitiert: Gewinnsprung sorgt für höhere Dividende
Partners Group-Aktie in Grün: VRP rechnet mit Verdoppelung der Ausfallrate am Private-Credit-Markt
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner USD/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

USD/GBP

12.03.2026 15:06:36

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows More Than Expected In January As Exports Surge

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed by much more than expected in the month of January.

The report said the trade deficit shrank to $54.5 billion in January from a revised $72.9 billion in December.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to decrease to $67.9 billion from the $70.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower than expected trade deficit came as the value of exports spiked by 5.5 percent to $302.1 billion in January after slumping by 1.6 percent to $286.3 billion in December.

Exports of industrial supplies and materials led the rebound amid sharp increases in exports of non-monetary gold and other precious metals.

The report also showed a jump in exports of capital goods like computers and civilian aircraft, while exports of pharmaceuticals decreased.

"Precious metals had a heavy hand in pushing exports higher so we expect the gap will normalize after these effects pass through," said Nationwide Senior Economist Ben Ayers. "Of course, this data tells us nothing about how trade will react to the Iranian conflict."

"It's not until we receive the March or even the April data that we'll start to see the impacts of the conflict on U.S. exports and imports," he added. "The situation is highly fluid, though for now we see exports suffering more than imports since the rest of the world is more exposed."

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said the value of imports slid by 0.7 percent to $356.6 billion in January after surging by 3.5 percent to $359.2 billion in December.

Imports of pharmaceuticals and automotive vehicles, parts and engines slumped during the month, while imports of computers saw a notable increase.

The report also said the goods deficit narrowed to $81.8 billion in January from $99.2 billion in December, while the services surplus widened to $27.3 billion in January from $26.3 billion in December.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger setzen Rheinmetall am Mittwochnachmittag unter Druck
Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte und verkaufte Stanley Druckenmiller
Eskalation im Nahen Osten: SMI und DAX schliessen tiefrot -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Kauf der Lürssen-Marinetochter abgeschlossen - auch TKMS, HENSOLDT und RENK im Blick
Barclays Capital gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Overweight
Ausblick: Schaeffler legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gewinnt am Donnerstagvormittag
Beiersdorf-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Konzern plant Aktienrückkauf - Kaum Wachstum 2026
Iran-Krieg sorgt für hohe Nervosität am Aktienmarkt - Gold gesucht

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/USD 1.3366 -0.0025
-0.19