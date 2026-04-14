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14.04.2026 14:36:30
U.S. Producer Prices Increase In Line With Estimates In March
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed producer prices in the U.S. increased in line with expectations in the month of March.
The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.5 percent in March, matching a downwardly revised increase in February as well as economist estimates.
The report also said the annual rate of growth by producer prices accelerated to 4.0 percent in March from 3.4 percent in February. Economists had expected the pace of growth to surge to 4.6 percent.
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