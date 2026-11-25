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25.11.2026 14:44:17
U.S. PCE Price Index Rises 0.3% In October, In Line With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of October, according to a closely watched report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.
The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3 percent in October after climbing by 0.5 percent in September. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.3 percent.
The report also said the annual rate of growth by the PCE price index accelerated to 3.8 percent in October from an upwardly revised 3.7 percent in September, which also matched expectations.
Excluding food and energy prices, the core PCE price index still rose by 0.3 percent in October, matching the increase seen in September as well as economist estimates.
The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index accelerated to 3.3 percent in October from 3.1 percent in September. Economists had expected the pace of growth to tick up to 3.2 percent.
The Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.
The report said personal income climbed by 0.7 percent in October after rising by 0.3 percent in September, while personal spending rose by 0.3 percent in October after increasing by 0.6 percent in September.
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