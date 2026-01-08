Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’348 0.2%  SPI 18’405 0.1%  Dow 49’201 0.4%  DAX 25’148 0.1%  Euro 0.9318 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’910 -0.2%  Gold 4’450 -0.2%  Bitcoin 72’388 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7992 0.2%  Öl 61.1 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Rheinmetall345850Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882
Top News
Erstmals seit 2019: Alphabet-Aktie überholt Apple bei der Marktkapitalisierung und jagt nun NVIDIA
FintechWerx-Aktie: Starke Volatilität - Verluste und Vision im Fokus
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Neue Vorgaben für chinesische Bestellungen des H200-Chips
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Übernahme von Quantum Circuits setzt neuen Meilenstein
Henkel-Aktie im Blick: Konzern prüft möglichen Zukauf in den USA
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner USD/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

USD/GBP

08.01.2026 16:58:51

U.S. Labor Productivity Surges 4.9% In Q3, Much More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Labor productivity in the U.S. grew by much more than expected in the third quarter of 2025, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The Labor Department said labor productivity soared by 4.9 percent in the third quarter after spiking by an upwardly revised 4.1 in the second quarter.

Economists had expected labor productivity to surge by 3.6 percent compared to the 3.3 percent jump that had been reported for the previous quarter.

The sharp increase in labor productivity, a measure of output per hour, came as output skyrocketed by 5.4 percent and hours worked rose by just 0.5 percent.

"Productivity growth posted a sizeable gain in Q3, while annual revisions released in the report indicate stronger gains over the prior five years," said Matthew Martin, Senior US Economist at Oxford Economics.

He added, "The latest figures suggest firms are successfully doing more with less labor, giving more credence to a jobless expansion."

Meanwhile, the report said unit labor costs slumped by 1.9 percent in the third quarter after tumbling by a revised 2.9 percent in the second quarter.

Unit labor costs were expected to climb by 0.8 percent compared to the 1.0 percent increase that had been reported for the previous quarter.

The unexpected decrease by unit labor costs came as the surge in productivity more than offset a 2.9 percent jump in hourly compensation.

Real hourly compensation, which takes changes in consumer prices into account, edged down by 0.2 percent during the quarter.

"Unit labor costs trended lower during 2025 as workers lost leverage in seeking higher wages amid a weak hiring environment," said Martin. "The trend in unit labor costs is consistent with a moderate pace of services inflation."

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump schiesst gegen US-Rüstungskonzerne - Folgen für die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS?
Aktien von BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer und Co.: Bayer klagt in den USA wegen mRNA-Patenten
DZ BANK gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen
DroneShield-Aktie mit Atempause: Rekordaufträge, neue Führung und ADF-Kooperation
DroneShield-Aktie nach Höhenflug leichter: Neuer COO bleibt im Blick - ADF-Partnerschaft wird fortgesetzt
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Übernahme von Quantum Circuits setzt neuen Meilenstein
Allianz-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG gibt höheres Hold-Rating
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Neue Vorgaben für chinesische Bestellungen des H200-Chips
Commerzbank-Aktie schwächer: Orcel dämpft Spekulationen um UniCredit-Übernahme
Bayer-Aktie gefragt: Barclays Capital vergibt höhere Einstufung

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/USD 1.3438 -0.0024
-0.18

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
17:18 Moskau und Paris tauschen Gefangene aus
17:15 Internet im Iran teilweise eingeschränkt
17:11 AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Puma springen hoch - Bericht über Anta-Interesse
17:05 Devisen: Eurokurs kaum verändert
17:05 Bundesfinanzhof springt Pendlern mit doppelter Haushaltsführung bei
17:04 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 08.01.2026 - 17.00 Uhr
17:04 Untersuchung: Im Rhein treibt viel mehr Müll als gedacht
16:52 ROUNDUP/Kreise: Haseloff macht in Magdeburg Weg frei für Schulze - Bedingungen
16:44 Ölpreise legen zu - Venezuela weiter im Fokus
16:36 ROUNDUP 2: Bauernproteste an Autobahnen gegen EU-Handelsabkommen