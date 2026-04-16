Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’248 0.2%  SPI 18’607 0.1%  Dow 48’513 0.1%  DAX 24’257 0.8%  Euro 0.9225 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’968 0.5%  Gold 4’817 0.6%  Bitcoin 58’460 0.0%  Dollar 0.7833 0.2%  Öl 96.6 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Hims & Hers-Aktie hebt ab: Einstieg in den US-Peptid-Markt - auch Novo Nordisk im Fokus
TSMC-Aktie im Rampenlicht: Starke Zahlen dank KI-Nachfrage
KI stösst neue Tech-Allianzen an - Aktien von Amazon, Alphabet & Co. im Fokus
Rally bei D-Wave-, IonQ- und Rigetti-Aktie pausiert: D-Wave-CEO zeigt sich selbstbewusst - NVIDIA-Impulse wirken nach
Alphabet-Aktie kaum bewegt: Google soll Suchdaten für Wettbewerber öffnen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner USD/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

USD/GBP

16.04.2026 15:29:16

U.S. Jobless Claims Pull Back More Than Expected To 207,000

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected in the week ended April 11th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 207,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week's revised level of 218,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 215,000 from the 219,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The bigger than expected decrease came a week after jobless claims jumped to their highest level since hitting 230,000 in the week ended February 7th.

"The latest jobless claims data offered no indication that the US war with Iran has yet had a notable impact on the labor market," said Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

She added, "Initial claims have see-sawed over the last two weeks due to seasonal factors but remain at levels consistent with a low pace of layoffs."

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 209,750, an increase of 500 from the previous week's revised average of 209,250.

The Labor Department said continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, also climbed by 31,000 to 1.818 million in the week ended April 4th.

The four-week moving average of continuing claims still slipped by 8,250 to 1,813,250, hitting its lowest level since the week ended June 1st, 2024.

"Continued claims rose in the week ended April 4, following their typical up-and-down pattern," said Vanden Houten. "However, they continue to trend lower overall, reflecting the general drift lower in initial claims since last fall."

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum zieht am Nachmittag deutlich an
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum am Mittwochabend im Bullenmodus
Quantencomputing vor dem Durchbruch? Warum NVIDIA die Aktien von D-Wave, Rigetti & Co. beflügelt
Finzanzmärkte vor dem Schock? Experte warnt vor historischer Korrektur - und favorisiert Bitcoin
Rally bei D-Wave-, IonQ- und Rigetti-Aktie pausiert: D-Wave-CEO zeigt sich selbstbewusst - NVIDIA-Impulse wirken nach
UBS-Aktie fester: Aktionäre nehmen alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats an
ASML-Aktie schwächer: Erhöhung des Jahresziel nach überraschend starkem ersten Quartal
DAX 40-Titel Siemens Energy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Siemens Energy von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: SMI schlussendlich in Rot -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- DAX schliesst stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 15: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 15: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/USD 1.3554 -0.0005
-0.03