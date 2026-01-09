Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Tecan-Aktie schnellt hoch: Auftragseingang gibt Rückenwind für 2026
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Bill Ackman bringt SpaceX-Börsengang per SPARC ins Spiel
DroneShield-Aktie legt zu: Forderung nach mehr US-Militärbudget stützt
Nach US-Daten: Deshalb legt der US-Dollar zum Franken und Euro zu
Bitcoin legt zu - Siebter positiver Handelstag in diesem Jahr in Sicht
09.01.2026 17:14:27

U.S. Housing Starts Come In Well Below Estimates In October

(RTTNews) - New residential construction in the U.S. saw a steep drop in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.

The report said housing starts plunged by 4.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.246 million in October after jumping by 1.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.306 million in September. Economists had expected housing starts to come in at an annual rate of 1.33 million.

The steep drop by housing starts was concentrated in multi-family starts, which plummeted by 22.0 percent to an annual rate of 372,000 in October after spiking by 13.0 percent to an annual rate of 477,000 in September.

On the other hand, the Commerce Department said single-family starts surged by 5.4 percent to an annual rate of 874,000 in October after tumbling by 4.6 percent to an annual rate of 829,000 in September.

The report also said building permits dipped by 0.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.412 million in October after surging by 6.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.415 million in September.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to come in at an annual rate of 1.350 million.

Single-family permits fell by 0.5 percent to an annual rate of 876,000, while multi-family starts crept up by 0.2 percent to an annual rate of 536,000.

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 26/02: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 26/02. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

