(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy grew by much more than previously estimated in the third quarter of 2026.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product shot up by 4.3 percent in the third quarter compared to the 3.4 percent jump previously estimated. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be upwardly revised to 3.6 percent.

The report said the much stronger than previously estimated growth primarily reflected upward revisions to investment and consumer spending.

"The larger than anticipated upward revision to Q3 GDP highlights the resiliency of the economy and, though backward looking, gives the Federal Reserve additional ammunition to increase interest rates in December as inflation remains problematic," said Ryan Sweet, Chief Global Economist at Oxford Economics.

The sharp increase in gross domestic product in the third quarter came following an upwardly revised 2.2 percent jump in the second quarter.

The Commerce Department said the faster growth primarily reflected an acceleration in investment and an upturn in government spending that were partly offset by a downturn in exports.

The report also said the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 2.1 percent in the third quarter, while the core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 2.5 percent, both the same as previously estimated.