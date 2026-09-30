U.S. GDP Jumps Much More Than Previously Estimated In Q2

(RTTNews) - Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy grew by much more than previously estimated in the second quarter of 2026.

The report said the jump in real gross domestic product in the second quarter was upwardly revised to 2.2 percent from 1.5 percent. Economists had expected the increase in GDP to be unrevised.

The Commerce Department said the much stronger than previously estimated growth primarily reflected upward revisions to investment, consumer spending, and government spending.

The upwardly revised increase in GDP in the second quarter still reflects a slowdown compared to the 2.5 percent surge in the first quarter.