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30.07.2026 14:46:57

U.S. GDP Growth Unexpectedly Slows In Q2

(RTTNews) - U.S. economic growth unexpectedly slowed in the second quarter of 2026, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The report said real gross domestic product jumped by 1.5 percent in the second quarter after surging by 2.1 percent in the first quarter. Economists had expected GDP to shoot up by 2.3 percent.

The Commerce Department said the unexpected slowdown in GDP growth reflected a downturn in government spending and decelerations in investment and exports that were partly offset by an acceleration in consumer spending.

Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, also increased more in the second quarter than in the first quarter, the report said.

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