Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’383 -0.1%  SPI 20’210 -0.1%  Dow 53’458 -0.4%  DAX 26’091 0.3%  Euro 0.9415 0.3%  EStoxx50 6’390 0.1%  Gold 4’385 -2.0%  Bitcoin 64’832 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8123 0.6%  Öl 94.8 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Allianz-Aktie im August 2026
Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet mit Market-Perform
VW-Aktie springt an: Aufsichtsrat stimmt Konzern-Zukunftsplan zu
Lufthansa-Aktie: Swiss-Flug mit Notlandung wegen medizinischem Zwischenfall
Swiss Life-Aktie in Grün: Konzern platziert neue Hybridanleihe am Markt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner USD/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

USD/GBP

04.09.2026 14:34:59

U.S. Employment Jumps Far More Than Expected In August

(RTTNews) - Employment in the U.S. increased by far more than economists had expected in the month of August, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The report said non-farm payroll employment surged by 162,000 jobs in August are rising by an upwardly revised 21,000 jobs in July.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 55,000 jobs compared to the loss of 23,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent in August, unchanged from July. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to tick up to 4.2 percent.

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Portfolio der UBS: Milliarden-Zukäufe bei Apple und Microsoft, eigene Aktien aufgestockt
Bitcoin über 81'000 US-Dollar: Kryptowährung setzt Höhenflug fort
NVIDIA als Investor: Depotwert in Q2 mehr als verdreifacht - auf diese Aktien setzt der KI-Gigant
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie fester: Elliott plant offenbar Einstieg
SNB setzt weiter auf Tech-Aktien: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q2 2026 investiert
Tesla Aktie News: Tesla am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Kursfeuerwerk
Aktien New York Schluss: Moderate Gewinne - Ölpreise recht stabil
NVIDIA-Aktie im Aufwind: Milliarden-Übernahme von Hugging Face wird offiziell
Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich mit grünem Vorzeichen

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
SNB setzt weiter auf Tech-Aktien: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q2 2026 investiert
Ein Blick in das US-Portfolio der Schweizerischen Nationalbank (SNB) verrät: Bei diesen Tech-Gig ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
NVIDIA als Investor: Depotwert in Q2 mehr als verdreifacht - auf diese Aktien setzt der KI-Gigant
Im 2. Quartal 2026 gab es nur wenig Anpassungen bei den US-Investments von NVIDIA. Dennoch hat e ...
Bildquelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/USD 1.3530 0.0005
0.03