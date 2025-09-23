Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’103 -0.2%  SPI 16’803 -0.1%  Dow 46’260 -0.3%  DAX 23’611 0.4%  Euro 0.9348 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’472 0.6%  Gold 3’777 0.8%  Bitcoin 88’619 -0.8%  Dollar 0.7913 -0.2%  Öl 67.5 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Wie viel Gewinn ein Stellar-Investment von vor 1 Jahr eingebracht hätte
So viel Gewinn hätte eine Cardano-Investition von vor 1 Jahr eingebracht
Investment-Ideen abseits von KI und Zinsen: Portfoliomanager nennt Small- und Mid-Caps
Nach Bitcoin-Erfolg: BlackRock plant wohl tokenisierte ETFs
Goldpreis-Rally: Warum Goldman Sachs bis 2026 neue Rekorde voraussagt
Suche...
23.09.2025 19:28:13

Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted below average demand.

The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.571 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.641 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.69.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.

The Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auctions of $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & RENK: So entwickeln sich Rüstungsaktien am Dienstag
Goldpreis-Rally: Warum Goldman Sachs bis 2026 neue Rekorde voraussagt
Plug Power-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Analysten-Upgrade beflügelt Brennstoffzellenhersteller
Santhera-Aktie bricht jedoch zweistellig ein: Santhera setzt sich nach deutlichem Umsatzplus im Halbjahr höhere Ziele
Nach Milliardendeal mit OpenAI: Experten sehen für die NVIDIA-Aktie noch mehr Potenzial
Berkshire Hathaway steigt aus: Warren Buffett verkauft alle BYD-Anteile - Aktie unter Druck
Bitcoin-Abflüsse auf Rekordhoch: Steht der Kryptomarkt vor einer Angebotslücke?
UBS-Aktie letztlich im Plus: Mit Frankreich im Steuerstreit geeinigt
TUI-Aktie fester: Sommergeschäft schwach, aber positiver Start des Winterprogramms
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}