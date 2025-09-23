|
23.09.2025 19:28:13
Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted below average demand.
The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.571 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.641 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.69.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.
The Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auctions of $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Chinas Börsen gaben letztlich nach - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag richtungslos, während der deutsche Leitindex Aufschläge verbuchte. Die US-Börsen können sich für keine gemeinsame Richtung entscheiden. Unterdessen tendierten die chinesischen Indizes am Dienstag gen Süden.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}