SMI 13'807 0.4%  SPI 19'036 0.4%  Dow 49'767 0.5%  DAX 25'278 1.1%  Euro 0.9114 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6'103 1.4%  Gold 4'988 2.2%  Bitcoin 51'691 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7729 0.3%  Öl 70.4 4.4% 
Ausblick: Carvana präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Etsy mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Tesla Model Y: Überraschender Spitzenreiter 2026!
Ausblick: Walmart legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Knorr-Bremse zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Well Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted well below average demand.

The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.664 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.

Last month, the Treasury sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.846 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.86.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.

Last week, the Treasury announced the results of this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The three-year note auction attracted average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted below average demand and the thirty-year bond auction attracted well above average demand.

On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Vormittag mit Aufschlag
NVIDIA-Aktie nicht auf der Liste: Morgan Stanley setzt auf neun andere KI-Favoriten
Erste Schätzungen: Broadcom informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Microsoft-Aktie schwächelt: Einstiegschance oder Warnsignal?
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Mittwochnachmittag mit D-Wave Quantum ein
SMI nach neuem Rekord weiter stark -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schliesslich stärker -- Wall Street letztlich stabil -- Nikkei beendet Handel tiefer
Hapag-Lloyd übernimmt ZIM - Aktie legt zu
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens am Mittwochvormittag stärker
JENOPTIK-Aktie legt zu: Rückgang bei Umsatz und Gewinn - Ausblick macht Hoffnung
Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Massives Aktienrückkaufprogramm wird vorangetrieben - EU-Zulassung für Abnehmspritze Wegovy im Blick

Depot-Update Q4 2025: So investiert Warren Buffett jetzt
Das letzte Depot von Berkshire Hathaway unter Warren Buffett
KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
19:21 Flatexdegiro will 2026 weiter zulegen und mehr Dividende zahlen
19:03 POLITIK: Herzog vor erstem Treffen des Friedensrats hoffnungsvoll
18:57 Israelischer Präsident Herzog: Bete für Ende der Terrorherrschaft im Iran
18:50 GNW-News: Address Beach Resort Dubai präsentiert Suiten mit privatem Whirlpool - geschaffen für unvergessliche Momente
18:15 ROUNDUP 3: So viel durstiger als angegeben sind Plug-in-Hybride
18:09 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Rekordjagd geht dank Konjunktur weiter
18:05 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX gewinnt gut zwei Prozent
18:03 Aktien Europa Schluss: Rekordjagd geht dank Konjunktur weiter
18:02 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax steigt deutlich über 25.000 Punkte
17:53 US-Anleihen: Kursverluste - Robuste Industriedaten