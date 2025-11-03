Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’288 0.4%  SPI 17’039 0.3%  Dow 47’563 0.1%  DAX 24’146 0.8%  Euro 0.9292 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’696 0.6%  Gold 4’019 0.4%  Bitcoin 86’952 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8068 0.3%  Öl 64.5 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Ferrari öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Kühne+Nagel kauft irischen Luftfahrtexperten Eastway - Aktie fester
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
Ypsomed-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Ypsomed schliesst Ypsotec-Verkauf an Callista endgültig ab
SMI-Titel Swiss Re-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Swiss Re von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

03.11.2025 10:03:17

Turkey Inflation Eases To 32.87%, Lowest In Nearly 4 Years

(RTTNews) - Turkey's consumer price inflation eased further in October to the lowest level in almost four years, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation softened to 32.87 percent in October from 33.29 percent in September. This was the lowest rate since November 2021, when prices had risen 21.31 percent. The rate was forecast to slow to 33.20 percent.

Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 34.87 percent from 36.06 percent. Similarly, the annual price growth in housing and utilities slowed to 50.96 percent from 51.36 percent. Meanwhile, inflation based on transportation rose to 27.33 percent from 25.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.55 percent in October, following a 3.23 percent increase in the previous month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation rose to a 9-month high of 27.0 percent in October from 26.59 percent a month ago.

Prices of mining and quarrying climbed 31.79 percent, and manufacturing reported a 26.91 percent rise. Producer prices of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning grew 24.31 percent and surged 56.26 percent for water supply.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry setzt auf mutige Investitionsstrategien
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktienrückkaufprogramme erfreuen sich grosser Beliebtheit: Das sind die Vor- und Nachteile
So dürften sich die Ölpreise laut IEA, Goldman Sachs und JPMorgan 2026 entwickeln
Schwacher Handel in Zürich: SMI beginnt die Dienstagssitzung in der Verlustzone
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Marineschiffbauer TKMS geht an die Börse
SMI und DAX mit freundlichem Novemberauftakt -- Börsen in Fernost schliesslich fester

Top-Rankings

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

EUR/TRY 48.4442 -0.0733
-0.15

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
10:13 Börse Frankfurt-News: "Aktien, Renten, Cash - was treibt die Renditen?"
10:13 Börse Frankfurt-News: "Aktien, Renten, Cash - was treibt die Renditen?"
10:10 Maschinenbau-Aufträge brechen im September ein
10:09 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax deutlich erholt über 24.000 Punkten
10:13 KION-Aktie setzt Kurs-Rally fort
09:45 ROUNDUP 2: USA wollen Atomwaffen ohne nukleare Explosionen testen
09:40 ROUNDUP/Mehr neue Boeing-Jets: Ryanair hebt Passagierprognose an
09:35 Geflügel und Eier gefragt wie nie
09:35 Trump: Ohne Zölle fährt unsere Wirtschaft zur Hölle
09:58 Aktien von VW, Conti & Co. profitieren: Positive Nexperia-Signale