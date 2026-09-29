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29.09.2026 15:37:36

Turkey Economic Confidence Rises To 39-month High

(RTTNews) - Turkey's economic confidence strengthened further in September to the highest level in more than three years, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute in Ankara showed on Tuesday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 101.3 in September from 100.6 in August. Any reading above 100 indicates an optimistic outlook. Moreover, this was the highest score since June 2023.

Among components, morale for manufacturing rose somewhat to 102.5 from 102.4, and retail trade confidence improved to 111.3 from 110.1. The confidence indicator for the services sector remained stable at 111.9, while the constructors were slightly more pessimistic, with the index falling to 83.0 from 83.1.

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