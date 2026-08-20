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20.08.2026 17:11:43

Treasury Reveals Details Of Two-Year, Five-Year & Seven-Year Note Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

The Treasury revealed plans to sell $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The two-year note auction attracted slightly above average demand, the five-year note auction attracted modestly below average demand and the seven-year note auction attracted average demand.

On Wednesday, the Treasury announced the results of this month's auction of $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, revealing the sale attracted below average demand.

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