|
25.04.2025 00:00:25
Tokyo Inflation Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release April numbers for Tokyo consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, overall inflation was up 2.9 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 2.4 percent.
Japan also will see February results for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to slip 0.3 percent on month after adding 0.4 percent in January. The coincident is seen higher by 0.8 percent, up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.
Singapore will provide March results for industrial production; in February, production was down 7.5 percent on Month and 1.3 percent on year.
Finally, the markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed on Friday for ANZAC Day and will re-open on Monday.
Inside Fonds
|24.04.25
|Schroders: Gold: Eine Alternative zu "sicheren" Dollar-Anlagen
|15.04.25
|Schroders: Globale Aktien: Chancen auf dem Weg in die neue Weltordnung
|11.04.25
|Schroders: Schroders Capital Investment Outlook: Immobilien H1 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Lösung im Zollkonflikt: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel deutlich höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt stieg ebenso leicht. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich in Grün. In Asien fanden die Märkte keine einheitliche Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}