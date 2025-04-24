Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.04.2025 00:00:25

Tokyo Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release April numbers for Tokyo consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, overall inflation was up 2.9 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 2.4 percent.

Japan also will see February results for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to slip 0.3 percent on month after adding 0.4 percent in January. The coincident is seen higher by 0.8 percent, up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.

Singapore will provide March results for industrial production; in February, production was down 7.5 percent on Month and 1.3 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed on Friday for ANZAC Day and will re-open on Monday.

