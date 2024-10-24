Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’173 0.2%  SPI 16’193 0.2%  Dow 42’374 -0.3%  DAX 19’443 0.3%  Euro 0.9375 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’935 0.3%  Gold 2’736 0.7%  Bitcoin 59’135 2.3%  Dollar 0.8658 0.0%  Öl 74.6 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Lonza1384101Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Holcim1221405
Top News
Aktienbewertung an der Börse: Überblick über die entscheidenden Kennzahlen
Wahlsieg von Kamala Harris: Rally oder Crash? Darauf sollten Anleger vorbereitet sein
Übertriebener Optimismus? Marktexperte sieht mögliches Ende der Aktienrally
VanEck senkt Ethereum-Preisziel deutlich nach Modellaktualisierung
Ausblick: Eni legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Suche...
25.10.2024 00:00:26

Tokyo Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Thursday release October figures for Tokyo-are inflation, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In September, overall Tokyo inflation was up 2.2 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.0 percent.

Japan also will see September figures for corporate service prices and August results for its leading and coincident indexes. Service prices are seen steady at an annual 2.7 percent; in July, the leading index rose 0.2 percent on month and the coincident gained 3.1 percent on month.

Singapore will provide Q3 numbers for unemployment and September data for industrial production. In Q2, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent; in August, industrial production was up 6.7 percent on month and 21.0 percent on year.

MicroStrategy am 24.10.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DocMorris-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Einschätzung durch Generalanwalt zu Rechtsstreit
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris zieht am Donnerstagmittag deutlich an
Newmont-Aktie sackt ab: Quartalsgewinn bleibt hinter den Erwartungen zurück
Experte warnt: Warum jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt ist, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu verkaufen
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Telekom-Aktie auf den Kaufzetteln: Moody's verbessert Ausblick der Deutschen Telekom
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche mit Umsatzwachstum in Q3
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) gewinnt am Donnerstagvormittag an Fahrt
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Tesla-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Quartalsgewinn von Tesla deutlich gestiegen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten