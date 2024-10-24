Tokyo Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Thursday release October figures for Tokyo-are inflation, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In September, overall Tokyo inflation was up 2.2 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.0 percent.

Japan also will see September figures for corporate service prices and August results for its leading and coincident indexes. Service prices are seen steady at an annual 2.7 percent; in July, the leading index rose 0.2 percent on month and the coincident gained 3.1 percent on month.

Singapore will provide Q3 numbers for unemployment and September data for industrial production. In Q2, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent; in August, industrial production was up 6.7 percent on month and 21.0 percent on year.