Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'977 0.0%  SPI 14'462 0.1%  Dow 34'099 -1.1%  DAX 15'621 -0.7%  Euro 0.9562 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'232 -0.8%  Gold 1'918 0.1%  Bitcoin 23'061 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8842 0.7%  Öl 83.2 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Sika41879292Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171
Top News
Das hat sich im Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust im zweiten Quartal 2023 getan
Bei diesen zwei vielversprechenden Aktien hat Wall-Street-Milliardär und Citadel-CEO Ken Griffin zugegriffen
Straumann-Aktie und Alcon-Aktie im Fokus: Darum wächst der Schweizer Medtech-Sektor trotz der Konjunkturflaute
Krypto-Flucht aus den USA setzt sich fort: Aus diesen Gründen expandiert Coinbase nach Kanada
T-Mobile US-Aktie gibt nach: T-Mobile US plant Entlassung von 5.000 Mitarbeitern
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
25.08.2023 00:00:04

Tokyo Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release August figures for consumer prices in the Tokyo region, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall Tokyo inflation is expected to rise 3.0 percent on year, slowing from 3.2 percent in July. Core CPI is pegged at 2.9 percent on year, down from 3.0 percent in the previous month.

Malaysia will provide July numbers for consumer prices; in June, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year.

Singapore will see July data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.5 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year. That follows the 5.0 percent monthly increase and the 4.9 percent yearly decline in June.

Thailand is scheduled to release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 8.1 percent on year after dropping 10.3 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 0.75 percent after tumbling 6.4 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $1.30 billion following the $0.060 billion surplus a month earlier.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA glänzt mit Gewinnsprung und übertrifft erneut die Erwartungen - NVIDIA-Aktie nach Rekordhoch kaum verändert
Roche-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Roche veröffentlicht durch Datenleck unbeabsichtigt gute Tiragolumab-Studiendaten
Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett und Michael Burry bereiten sich auf Börsencrash vor
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: Anleger schicken AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) am Donnerstagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Notenbanker-Treffen im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mit Aufschlägen
GAM-Aktie dreht deutlich ins Plus: GAM-Übernahme durch Liontrust gescheitert
Evolva-Aktie bricht ein: Evolva reduziert Verluste - Fortbestand steht in Frage
Inflation laut BlackRock auf dem Vormarsch: Zwei Dividendentitel empfohlen
Novartis-Aktie reagiert positiv: Novartis lagert Life-Science-Park Rheintal in Stein aus
SoftwareONE-Aktie sinkt dennoch: SoftwareONE macht etwas mehr Umsatz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Notenbanker-Treffen im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mit Aufschlägen

Die Wall Street konnte ihre Gewinne nicht verteidigen und notierte im Minus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten und schloss nahe der Nulllinie. Auch der DAX rutschte nach einem starken Start ab und fiel sogar in die Verlustzone. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag hingegen aufwärts.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit