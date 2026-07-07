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07.07.2026 19:11:12
Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted modestly below average demand.
The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.179 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.60.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.192 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.66.
The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
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