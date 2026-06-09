Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’356 0.3%  SPI 18’882 0.2%  Dow 50’567 -0.4%  DAX 24’433 -0.7%  Euro 0.9213 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’050 -0.2%  Gold 4’262 -1.6%  Bitcoin 49’162 -2.3%  Dollar 0.7977 0.0%  Öl 91.2 -3.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Givaudan1064593Sika41879292
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
UniCredit stockt auf: Weitere Commerzbank-Aktien aufgenommen
UBS-Aktie: Experten empfehlen UBS im Mai mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Sieben Erfolgsgeheimnisse: Wie NVIDIA zum Tech-Giganten wurde
KRONES-Aktie im Plus: Höhere Dividende und bestätigte Prognose überzeugen Anleger
Evonik-Aktie deutlich tiefer: RAG-Stiftung begibt weitere Umtauschanleihe in Evonik-Papiere
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
09.06.2026 19:06:39

Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted average demand.

The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.192 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.965 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Microsoft aus dem Depot geflogen: Diese US-Aktien besitzt der Gates Foundation Trust in Q1 2026
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Parlament prüft für UBS CET1-Unterlegung von 70-80% für Auslandstöchter
Novo Nordisk-Aktie schwächelt: Wegovy als Pille begeistert - Anleger bleiben dennoch vorsichtig
Commerzbank Aktie über UniCredit-Offerte: Bietet die Kurslücke jetzt eine Chance?
Apple-Aktie vor WWDC 2026 fester: Siri im Neustart-Modus - Experten zweifeln
1. Quartal 2026: So sah das Portfolio von Fisher Asset Management aus
SpaceX vor historischem IPO: Was Anleger vor dem Börsenstart unbedingt wissen müssen
ABB-Aktie verliert: Konzernchef warnt vor grossen Jobverlusten in Europa
Lage in Nahost und KI-Zweifel: US-Börsen schliessen uneins -- SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen -- Kräftige Abschläge zum Handelsende an den Börsen in Asien

Top-Rankings

KW 23: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 23: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 23: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.