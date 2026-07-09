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09.07.2026 21:27:45
Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Slightly Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed on Thursday that this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted modestly above average demand.
The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 5.058 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 5.020 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted modestly below average demand, while this month's auction of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.
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