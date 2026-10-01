Thai Manufacturing Sector Strengthens In September - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in September, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.3.

That's up from 53.8 in August and moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Thailand's manufacturing production accelerated in the closing month of the third quarter, supported by stronger new work inflows. The rates of growth in new orders and output were the quickest in six and nine months, respectively. Anecdotal evidence suggested that successful promotional efforts and new client wins led to the latest uptick in new orders.

Stronger new work inflows contributed to an accumulation of backlogged orders, which rose for the fourteenth consecutive month. The rate of backlog accumulation was solid and the quickest in five months, attributed partly to a reduction in manufacturing employment.