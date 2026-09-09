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09.09.2026 19:15:19

Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Well Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - A day after reporting above average demand for this month's three-year note auction, the Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed this month's sale of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes also attracted above average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.834 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71.

Last month, the Treasury sold $42 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.683 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.

On Thursday, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions by revealing the results of this month's sale of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

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