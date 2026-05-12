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12.05.2026 21:06:13

Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Continuing this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted below average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.468 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.

Last month, the Treasury sold $39 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.282 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.

On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes also attracted below average demand.

The Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday.

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