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10.06.2026 19:08:07

Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's sale of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.538 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57.

Last month, the Treasury sold $42 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.468 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.47.

On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's sale of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted average demand.

The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday by revealing the results of this month's sale of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

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