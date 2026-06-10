|
10.06.2026 19:08:07
Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's sale of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.
The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.538 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57.
Last month, the Treasury sold $42 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.468 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.47.
On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's sale of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted average demand.
The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday by revealing the results of this month's sale of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEskalation im Nahen Osten: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesslich höher -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte abwärts. An der Wall Street dominieren die Bären. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben zur Wochenmitte teilweise deutlich nach.