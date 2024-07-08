Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.07.2024 00:03:53

Taiwan Trade Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Taiwan will on Tuesday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to jump 15.0 percent on year after adding 0.6 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 11.5 percent after gaining 3.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $6.66 billion, up from $6.05 billion a month earlier.

Indonesia will provide May data for retail sales; in April, sales were down 2.7 percent on year.

Japan will see June numbers for money stock, with M2 expected to climb 2.0 percent on year - up from 1.9 percent a month earlier.

Australia will see July results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac and June figures for business confidence from NAB. In June, the Westpac index was up 1.7 percent, while the NAB business confidence index had a score of -3 in May.

