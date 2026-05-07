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08.05.2026 00:01:40

Taiwan Trade Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Taiwan will on Friday release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, imports were up 38.3 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 61.8 percent for a trade surplus of $21.27 billion.

Malaysia will provide March numbers for industrial production; in February, production was up 3.1 percent on year.

Japan will see April results for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; in March, their scores were 53.4 and 53.0, respectively.

South Korea will release March data for its current account; in February, the current account surplus was $23.19 billion.

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