Taiwan Manufacturing Sector Slows In October - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in October, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 54.9.

That was down from 56.7 in September although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

New orders continued to rise markedly amid reports of improving demand conditions in both domestic and international markets. The increase in total new business was marked and supported by a further expansion in new export orders, although in both cases the latest rises were slower than in September.

Stronger demand and productivity improvements contributed to a further marked rise in manufacturing production. Here too, the rate of expansion eased in October, but growth has now been recorded on a monthly basis for just under a year.