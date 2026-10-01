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01.10.2026 02:44:16

Taiwan Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam In September - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in September, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 56.7.

That's up from 54.7 in August and moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Helping to lift the headline reading was a sharp and accelerated rise in Taiwanese manufacturing output during September. The rate of growth was the best seen in over five years and was widely attributed to greater inflows of new work and new product lines.

The steeper increase in output also contributed to a stronger rise in inventories of finished items, which rose at a solid pace that was the fastest in three months. Total new business likewise expanded at the quickest rate since mid-2021, with firms reporting stronger demand conditions across both local and overseas markets.

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