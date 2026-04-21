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21.04.2026 14:35:02
Taiwan Export Orders Jump 65.9% In March
(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export orders grew at the quickest pace in over sixteen years in March amid strong AI demand, according to data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday.
Export orders surged 65.9 percent year-over-year in March, much faster than the 23.8 percent rise in February.
Orders for information and communication products grew 120.9 percent from last year, primarily driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing services. Demand for electronic products climbed by 73.7 percent, and those for mineral products rose 28.4 percent, while those for transport equipment declined by 17.1 percent.
On a monthly basis, export orders rebounded sharply 42.7 percent in March, following a 16.9 percent decline in February.
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