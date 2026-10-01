Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’646 -1.3%  SPI 19’369 -1.2%  Dow 50’906 -0.9%  DAX 24’887 -1.2%  Euro 0.9431 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’181 -1.4%  Gold 4’154 -0.1%  Bitcoin 69’679 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8352 0.0%  Öl 100.5 -3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Roche149905998Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
Polkadot: Wie viel Verlust ein Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren hätte
Wie viel Verlust eine Tezos-Investition von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet hätte
Sanofi-Aktie legt zu: Bis zu 8 Milliarden Dollar für neue Wirkstoff-Allianz
September 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
3. Quartal 2026: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner CHF/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

CHF/GBP

01.10.2026 10:34:03

Swiss Inflation Rises To 1.0%, Highest Since August 2024

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation accelerated as expected in September to the highest level in just over two years, figures from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 1.0 percent yearly in September, faster than the 0.8 percent increase in August. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since August 2024, when prices rose 1.1 percent.

Transport charges were 3.6 percent more expensive compared to last year, and housing and energy costs increased 2.2 percent.  There was a 1.9 percent rise in costs for information and communication. On the other side, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 1.0 percent, and clothing and footwear prices were 1.9 percent lower.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in September after rising 0.4 percent in the previous month.

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie tiefrot: Chugai stoppt Entwicklung von Roche-Wirkstoff gegen Adipositas
3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Micron Technology Aktie News: Micron Technology verteuert sich am Abend
Führungswechsel bei Rieter - Lippuner wird neuer CEO - Aktie im Plus
Partners Group-Aktie springt an: EU-Kommission genehmigt Übernahme von AVK
Micron Technology Profit Climbs In Q4
Santhera-Aktie steigt: Umsatz mehr als verdoppelt – Verlust deutlich reduziert
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot verzeichnet am Vormittag kaum Ausschläge
ATX-Wert voestalpine-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in voestalpine von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren
BMW-Aktie freundlich: Autobauer streicht beim neuen 3er den Diesel

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2026: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
September 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der September 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/CHF 1.1035 -0.0048
-0.44