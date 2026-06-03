Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’227 -0.6%  SPI 18’765 -0.5%  Dow 51’308 0.5%  DAX 24’948 -0.7%  Euro 0.9166 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’088 -0.3%  Gold 4’458 -0.7%  Bitcoin 52’847 0.5%  Dollar 0.7893 0.3%  Öl 98.4 2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Partners Group2460882ABB1222171UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Palo Alto Networks mit starkem Quartal: Umsatz und Gewinn über Konsens - Aktie schwächelt dennoch
Bajaj-Mobility-Aktie höher: Tochter KTM erhält mit Christof Lischka einen CTPO
Rohstoffe im Fokus: So bewegen sich Goldpreis & Co. am Mittwochvormittag
MDAX-Titel flatexDEGIRO-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich flatexDEGIRO-Anleger freuen
DAX 40-Titel Siemens Energy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Siemens Energy-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner SEK/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

SEK/GBP

03.06.2026 10:27:40

Swedish Services Growth Improves In May

(RTTNews) - The Swedish service sector growth rebounded somewhat in May, though it remained below its historical average, survey results from Swedbank and the logistics association Silf showed on Wednesday.

The purchasing managers' index, or PMI, for the services sector rose to 53.9 in May from 52.6 in April. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Nonetheless, the reading stayed below its historical average of 55.6 for the second straight month.

Among components, the sub-index for new orders made the largest positive contribution to the increase in PMI services, followed by employment and delivery times, while business volume declined. 

"The recovery in the services sector is slow and shows a shaky development," Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.

"Since the end of last year, the services economy has lost momentum, and even though the index is in the growth zone, the level of activity is probably insufficient to lead to more new jobs in the sector."

Cost pressures intensified in May, with the index for raw and intermediate goods prices rising to 80.1 from 73.1 in April. Moreover, the cost inflation was the highest level since 2022.

The composite output index climbed to 54.9 in May from 53.9 in April, signalling an acceleration in the recovery of the Swedish business sector.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach Börsengang: SpaceX wird zum grössten diversifizierten Bitcoin-Investor weltweit
Paul Singers Hedgefonds Elliott im 1. Quartal 2026: So ist das Depot aufgestellt
Wohin steuert der Goldpreis? Top-Analysten liegen weit auseinander
Marvell Technology-Aktie springt zweistellig an: NVIDIA-Chef sieht das nächste "Billionen-Unternehmen"
Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones verbucht schlussendlich Zuschläge
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE fällt am Nachmittag
ABB erweitert Zusammenarbeit mit NVIDIA zur Beschleunigung von KI-Infrastruktur - Aktie letztlich fester
RENK Aktie News: RENK am Dienstagmittag mit Verlusten
Roche-Aktie dennoch im Minus: FDA nimmt Zulassungsantrag für Giredestrant zur Prüfung an

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Mai 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Mai 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Mai 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die Ei ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/SEK 12.5932 0.0536
0.43