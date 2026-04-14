Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’242 0.7%  SPI 18’623 0.9%  Dow 48’218 0.6%  DAX 23’998 1.1%  Euro 0.9202 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’969 1.1%  Gold 4’775 0.7%  Bitcoin 58’308 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7808 -0.4%  Öl 98.5 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Roche149905998Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Analyst Bullish für EVOTEC-Aktie: KI-Fantasie beflügelt
Intel-Aktie im Höhenrausch: Hat die historische Rekord-Rally noch Luft nach oben?
Sika-Aktie dennoch im Aufwind: Jahresstart mit Umsatzrückgang
SAP-Aktie fester: Analystenstimme und US-Technologiewerte stützen
Geopolitik & Rüstungsboom: Das bedeuten die Entspannungssignale für Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner SEK/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

SEK/GBP

14.04.2026 11:28:20

Swedish Inflation Remains Stable In March

(RTTNews) - Sweden's consumer price inflation held steady for the second straight month in March, revised from a slight increase estimated initially, the latest data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in March, the same as in the previous two months. In the flash estimate, the inflation rate was 0.6 percent.

"Fuel prices rose substantially in March, its largest price increase since the 90s, but were offset by decreased electricity prices," Mikael Nordin, statistician at Statistics Sweden, said. 

Fuel prices alone surged by 16.2 percent compared to last year, reflecting a renewed increase of 3.3 percent in transport charges.

Clothing and footwear prices rebounded by 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages remained flat, and housing and utility costs were 0.4 percent less expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent increase in February.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Oracle Aktie News: Oracle haussiert am Montagnachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Swiss Re-Aktie schwächelt: SST-Quote bestätigt
PayPal Aktie News: PayPal am Montagnachmittag im Plus
Lufthansa-Aktie rutscht ab: Piloten-Streik - Zahlreiche Flugausfälle in München erwartet
DroneShield-Aktie unter Druck nach starker Rally - Volatilität bleibt hoch
Nach geplatzten USA-Iran-Gespräche neue Hoffnungen: SMI und DAX letztlich schwächer -- US-Börsen schliessen höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneins
Sika-Aktie dennoch im Aufwind: Jahresstart mit Umsatzrückgang
Microsoft Aktie News: Microsoft schiebt sich am Nachmittag vor

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 15: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 15: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/SEK 12.4029 -0.0082
-0.07