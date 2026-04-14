Swedish Inflation Remains Stable In March

(RTTNews) - Sweden's consumer price inflation held steady for the second straight month in March, revised from a slight increase estimated initially, the latest data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in March, the same as in the previous two months. In the flash estimate, the inflation rate was 0.6 percent.

"Fuel prices rose substantially in March, its largest price increase since the 90s, but were offset by decreased electricity prices," Mikael Nordin, statistician at Statistics Sweden, said.

Fuel prices alone surged by 16.2 percent compared to last year, reflecting a renewed increase of 3.3 percent in transport charges.

Clothing and footwear prices rebounded by 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages remained flat, and housing and utility costs were 0.4 percent less expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent increase in February.