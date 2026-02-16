Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Hinweise auf neue Shield-TV-Generation
Barclays hält an Kaufempfehlung für TUI-Aktie fest: Holiday Experiences im Fokus
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Rallymodus? RBC sieht weiteres Potenzial dank starkem Cashflow
RENK-Aktie rückt in den Fokus: Ausbau des US-Geschäfts durch Investitionen in Michigan
Nestlé-Aktie im Fokus: Schweizer Behörde kritisiert Reaktion auf verunreinigte Säuglingsmilch
16.02.2026 09:37:32

Sweden Unemployment Rate Rises To 8.6%

(RTTNews) - Sweden's jobless rate increased for the second straight month in January, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate rose to a 3-month high of 8.6 percent in January from 8.3 percent in December. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 10.4 percent.

The number of unemployed increased to 489,700 persons in January from 476,800 persons in December.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, climbed to 23.3 percent in January from 21.5 percent in the prior month.

Meanwhile, the employment rate dropped to 68.0 percent in January from 68.7 percent in December.

