Sweden Unemployment Rate Rises To 8.6%

(RTTNews) - Sweden's jobless rate increased for the second straight month in January, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate rose to a 3-month high of 8.6 percent in January from 8.3 percent in December. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 10.4 percent.

The number of unemployed increased to 489,700 persons in January from 476,800 persons in December.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, climbed to 23.3 percent in January from 21.5 percent in the prior month.

Meanwhile, the employment rate dropped to 68.0 percent in January from 68.7 percent in December.