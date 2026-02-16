Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone GBP - SEK
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Invertiert
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|SEK/GBP
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
16.02.2026 09:37:32
Sweden Unemployment Rate Rises To 8.6%
(RTTNews) - Sweden's jobless rate increased for the second straight month in January, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.
The unadjusted unemployment rate rose to a 3-month high of 8.6 percent in January from 8.3 percent in December. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 10.4 percent.
The number of unemployed increased to 489,700 persons in January from 476,800 persons in December.
The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, climbed to 23.3 percent in January from 21.5 percent in the prior month.
Meanwhile, the employment rate dropped to 68.0 percent in January from 68.7 percent in December.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/SEK
|12.1877
|0.0017
|0.01
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI stabil -- DAX testet 25'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes steigen uneinheitlich in die neue Handelswoche ein.